Alaskans Will Receive Direct Stimulus Payment Of $1,312 In One Day

OAN’s James Meyers

12:38 PM – Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Eligible Alaskan residents who have not received their payments from the Alaska Department of Revenue as part of the state’s Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) program will finally receive their checks.

Those eligible who have not yet received their PFD checks from 2023 or earlier and had the “Eligible-Not Paid” status sent last Wednesday will reportedly receive their payment from the state program on Thursday.

However, those who have already received their checks for 2023 or earlier will not get an additional payment from the state.

The PFD program’s main objective is to provide eligible residents payments each year based on Alaska’s annual mineral revenues for that year. The program in 2023 had a payment worth of $1,312 and went out to eligible residents beginning in October.

“The 2023 PFD marks the 42nd year Alaskans have received their share of the state’s natural resource wealth,” Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner Adam Crum said in a 2023 statement. “I would like to thank our Permanent Fund Dividend Division for their tireless work year-round in administering the program and processing the applications.

“This year, we processed over 8,000 more applications than in 2022,” Crum added. “The 2023 PFD will inject nearly $1 billion into the state’s economy and directly into the hands of Alaskans.”

Residents from The Last Frontier state could qualify for the payment if they are a permanent resident of Alaska and have not been convicted of a crime within the qualifying period.

For those who wish to apply for the payment, they can either fill out the paperwork online or paper form. The application period was open earlier this year from January 1st until March 31st, and will be open again next January.

