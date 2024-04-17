6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Off Coast Of Southern Japan

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:11 AM – Wednesday, April 17, 2024

A 6.6 magnitude has struck off the west coast of Shikoku island in Japan.

On Wednesday, the earthquake struck at around 11:14 p.m. and initial reports suggested only minor injuries and damages.

Reports also stated that there was no threat of any incoming tsunami.

The towns of Ainan in Ehime Prefecture and Sukumo in Kochi Prefecture both registered an earthquake of 6.6, the third-highest level.

Its epicenter was in the Bungo Channel, which runs straight between the islands of Shikoku and Kyushu, and it struck at a depth of approximately 24 miles.

While speaking at a press conference just after one in the morning on Thursday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that there had been a number of minor injuries reported, but nothing drastic.

NHK reported a few areas with minor damage, including a landslide on a national roadway, fallen streetlights, and broken water pipes.

According to the local fire department, among those injured was “a woman in her 70s who was taken to the hospital” after collapsing.

Sukumo announced that he has plans to open 10 evacuation centers.

