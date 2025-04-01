AG Pam Bondi Directs Federal Prosecutors To Seek Death Penalty For Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court on December 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:27 AM – Tuesday, April 1, 2025

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has reportedly directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the suspected assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brain Thompson, who was fatally shot in New York City last December.

Advertisement

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi stated.

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again,” she continued.

26-year-old Mangione faces both state and federal charges for the murder, with the federal charges including murder through the use of a firearm — making him eligible for the death penalty.

The state charges are expected to go on trial first with the maximum charge being life in prison, followed by the federal case against Mangione.

Mangione’s charges stem from the point-blank range murder of Thompson outside of the New York Hilton Midtown in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on December 4th.

Many have argued that Mangione’s crimes were inspired by the book “Delay, Deny, Defend, Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It,” as shell casings found at the scene had the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose” written on them.

Additionally, Mangione’s manifesto was discovered by law enforcement as well. In it, he tries to argue that “these parasites [Thompson] simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy.”

Despite the manifesto, Mangione has still pleaded not guilty to all the charges, and he has yet to be indicted federally — as federal prosecutors are delaying the process for state prosecutors to proceed with their case first.

The New York Post reported that the U.S. insurance industry has lobbied the feds to bring a case against Mangione, noting that they were “considering asking for the death penalty.”

Mangione is currently being held in a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!