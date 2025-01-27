Actress Selena Gomez Sobs In ‘Attention-Seeking’ Social Media Video Focusing On Migrant Deportations, U.S. Border Czar Responds

Selena Gomez attends the photocall for “Emilia Pérez” at The Corinthia Hotel on October 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:31 PM – Monday, January 27, 2025

Actress and singer Selena Gomez uploaded a video of herself crying over President Donald Trump and U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan’s deportation campaign on Monday before quickly deleting the post.

Gomez’s recent sobbing video, which was posted on Instagram before being deleted, comes amidst the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign.

The new administration has vowed to expunge the mass influx of illegal immigrants from the country following the Biden administration’s loose “catch and release” border policies.

Biden and Harris’ border policies, overseen by former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, saw states like New York demand more federal assistance from Biden — while cutting federal funds for certain police and fire departments in order to redistribute that money to better accommodate foreign asylum seekers.

In the now-deleted video, Gomez declared: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have revealed that almost 1,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested since January 20th.

Last week, Trump’s appointed border czar, Tom Homan, also reminded the public that deportation flights are now occurring daily.

“You’re going to see the numbers steadily increase, the number of arrests nationwide, as we open up the aperture,” Homan recently stated, revealing that the agency is currently focused on targeting violent migrant criminals that pose an immediate threat to communities across the country.

Users took to social media to criticize Gomez’s Instagram post, with one user responding: “The tears from celebs are ridiculous. This is exactly why we don’t care about what they say. They don’t cry for American lives being lost!”

“She is a hypocrite cry over the missing children, the fentanyl, the murders,” another responded.

After Gomez deleted her post, she responded to the backlash in another post, but ignored all comments pertaining to the murder, rape, theft, and other crimes committed by undocumented foreigners who illegally crossed the border during the Biden administration, writing: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people.”

Additionally, Homan soon responded to Gomez’s video as well. He strongly asserted that he offers “no apologies” for leading the deportation efforts during a Fox News segment on Monday.

“If they don’t like it, then go to Congress and change the law,” Homan stated.

“We’re going to do this operation without apology. We’re gonna make our community safer,” he continued. “It is all for the good of this nation. And we’re gonna keep going. No apologies. We’re moving forward.”

