Actor Jon Voight Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ By Daughter Angelina Jolie’s Pro-Palestine Posts

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

11:26 AM – Monday, November 6, 2023

In a video he shared on social media on Friday, actor Jon Voight expressed disappointment that his daughter Angelina Jolie supports a truce in Gaza, saying that the Israel-Hamas conflict was a full-fledged war and that the Jewish State “can’t be civil now.”

In Jolie’s social media statement, she denounced Hamas’ assault on Israel, but she added that it did not excuse “the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go.”

“Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives – and the lives of all people globally – matter equally,” Jolie said in a social media post on Instagram.

In Voight’s posted video, he voiced that he was very “disappointed” that his daughter had “no understanding of God’s honor.”

“This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the holy land,” he said. “The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people,” Voight continued.

“This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks; it can’t be civil now,” he added.

Days after declaring in another Instagram post that Gaza was “fast becoming a mass grave,” Jolie once again called for a ceasefire.

“By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes,” Jolie declared.

“Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents,” Voight said in response. “These animals want to wipe out Jews [and] Christians.”

“Allow the force of truths and justice to bring us all together and recognize that Hamas and this deceit of their ruling is destroying their own people, not Israel,” Voight continued.

Recently, a number of well-known Hollywood figures also signed a letter pleading with President Joe Biden to demand “an end to hostilities in Gaza.”

“We ask that, as President of the United States, you call for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost,” read the letter, which was signed by Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, comedian Jon Stewart, and 52 other Hollywood figures.

