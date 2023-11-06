Filipino Radio DJ Is Shot Dead While On Facebook Livestream

In this handout photo provided by the Calamba Municipal Police Station, a policeman, left, checks on the area where a radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his home-based station in Calamba town in Misamis Occidenta province, southern Philippines on Sunday Nov. 5, 2023. A radio anchor was fatally shot by a man inside his southern Philippine station Sunday in a brazen attack that was witnessed by people watching the program live on Facebook. (Calamba Municipal Police Station via AP)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:33 AM – Monday, November 6, 2023

A radio journalist has been shot and killed at his home in the Philippines during a Facebook livestream.

On Sunday, news broadcaster Juan Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker,” was shot and killed during a live morning broadcast in Calamba Town in Misamis Occidental province, which is the location of his home-based radio station.

The gunman gained entry into the home by pretending to be a listener and then shot him twice. He later took Jumalon’s gold necklace before running out with a companion, who waited outside the victim’s house onboard a motorcycle, according to authorities.

In response to the horrific attack, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the shooting and said that he had ordered the national police to track down, arrest, and prosecute the killers.

“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” Marcos said in a statement.

Authorities stated that they secured the CCTV footage in the area.

After the incident took place, the DJ’s wife took him to the hospital immediately, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Additionally, police said that they were not aware of any other threats against Jumalon’s life.

The gunman was not seen on the Facebook livestream, but police are checking the camera footage at the victim’s house and at his neighbors house to see if they had recorded anything.

The Philippines is considered one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists.

