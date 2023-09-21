Actor John Cusack Slams Democrat Party Elite On Social Media

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

11:30 AM – Thursday, September 21, 2023

Hollywood actor John Cusack, who’s known for his leftist views and political activism, accused Democrat elitists of “being full of s—” and selling out the working class for “decades.”

In a lengthy social media post, Cusack argued that the Democrat party’s complacency with wealthy interests and betraying certain principles has helped Republicans like Donald Trump, win elections.

“They have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish – Obama corporatist democrats – are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy – Don’t believe me – look it up – and Dems have sold out the working class for decades” he wrote in part on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The 57-year-old Serendipity and Say Anything actor also slammed Barack Obama’s famous ‘Hope and Change’ slogan, saying it had simply become “another branded hustle.”

Cusack’s social media rant comes in response to an article in Jacobin Magazine, a socialist publication, which claimed that some Democrats want to ban federal wealth taxes.

“Don’t worry fellas – the Democrats will save the .0000001 % from paying tax – the hubris to do this – is staggering – it’s a sham and an insult to everyone’s basic intelligence – the contempt for people – To even attempt this…Unbelievable,” he said.

Cusack went on to criticize what he sees as a culture of cronyism in politics.

“Your Yale and Harvard friends will praise your intelligence and greatness, but they’re all connected to the same big-money power players. And we control the world, right?,” he continued. “This kind of shocking unethical nonsense is one of the main reasons (among others) why Trump’s populist tactics resonate with people.”

He also blasted Trump’s supporters for voting for, in his words, a “mentally ill, virus-spreading, child-abducting Nazi rapist.”

