Abortion Pill Will Remain On Market But With Restrictions, Appeals Court Rules

In this photo illustration, packages of Mifepristone tablets are displayed at a family planning clinic on April 13, 2023 in Rockville, Maryland. (Photo illustration by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:50 PM – Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A U.S. Appeals court ruled on Wednesday that access to the abortion pill mifepristone will be restricted. The federal appeals court ruled that the Food and Drug Administration went above their authority on allowing easier access for Americans to obtain the drug.

Advertisement

However, the pills’ access for pregnant women remains the same for now. This comes after an emergency order by the U.S. Supreme Court in April preserved the access.

The newest decision will not take effect until the Supreme Court reviews it, which will happen between October to June.

The new ruling follows a lawsuit brought by four groups and four doctors who sued in November of last year. They claimed that the abortion pill is dangerous for pregnant women. They also argued the FDA did not use the proper protocols when they approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.

Currently, almost half of all conducted abortions across the U.S. are being done by the abortion drug.

However, since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, over 15 of the 50 states have banned abortions outright.

Experts predict the Biden administration will appeal the decision by the Supreme Court.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts