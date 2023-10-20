7 GOP Reps Who Voted To Ouster McCarthy Offer Punishments In Exchange For Jordan Votes

(L-R) U.S. Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ), Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) talks to reporters after the House of Representatives failed to elevate Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. After Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed in three consecutive votes for Speaker, House Republicans will meet to discuss the next steps for their nominee after Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted from the speakership on October 4. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Jacob Miller

5:45 PM – Friday, October 20, 2023

Seven out of the eight Republicans who voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker are offering up their punishments in exchange for votes for Jim Jordan to get the gavel.

Advertisement

On Friday, the seven representatives said they’ll accept any political repercussions if the conference can just come together to vote on a speaker.

Florida representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) stated that some Jordan (R-Ohio) holdouts are still mad over the early October ouster.

“The holdouts against Jim Jordan have no asks, have no goals, have no objectives other than to see the eight of us suffer some consequence for having removed McCarthy,” Gaetz told reporters after the third Speaker vote. “So we’ve made them an offer. The eight of us have said that we are willing to accept censure, sanction, suspension, removal from the Republican Conference.”

The offer comes as Jordan lost the third-vote for speaker and lost a secret ballot to be nominated by the conference the next go around.

The eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy are Gaetz, Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Eli Crane (R-Ariz.), Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) Ken Buck (R-Colo.) and Bob Good (R-Va.).

They say all they want is a speaker who is not bought-and-paid-for, fights for the Republican conference and helps pass bills that benefit the American people.

All of the Republicans except Buck signed a letter. Buck did not sign the letter and said a miscommunication led to his name being added. While he did vote to oust McCarthy, he has not voted for Jordan to be speaker.

“What unites us as Republicans is more important than our disagreements,” the group wrote in the letter. “We must now come together to elect Jim Jordan. We offer this sincerely and with the hope of unity with purpose. Our fidelity to Republican virtues and principles remains unwavering.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisement

Share this post!