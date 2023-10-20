Jordan Voted Out As GOP Speaker Nominee After Losing Third Round Of Voting

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, House Judiciary chairman and staunch ally of Donald Trump, meets with reporters about his struggle to become speaker of the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:43 PM – Friday, October 20, 2023

Jim Jordan has been ousted as being the Republican Party’s nominee to be the new Speaker of the House after losing even more support during the third round of voting.

During the Friday vote, Jordan (R-Ohio) received his lowest tally yet, with 25 of his Republican colleagues voting against him. Jordan received only 194 of the 217 votes needed to win. With Republicans only having a slight majority in the House, he could only afford to lose 4 votes from his peers.

After the vote, GOP lawmakers met behind closed doors to reevaluate his nomination. Lawmakers were quick to ditch him and abandon the idea of a Jordan speakership. The conference voted to drop him in an 112-86 secret ballot vote.

Former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced the news to the press.

“Unfortunately, Jim is no longer going to be the nominee,” McCarthy said when he was leaving the conference. “We will have to go back to the drawing board.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced that party will be “starting over” on Monday.

Jordan made a statement after the secret vote. There, he shared that the new Republican speaker nominee will have his support.

“We need to come together and figure out who our speaker is going to be,” Jordan said. “I’m going to work as hard as I can to help that individual so that we can go help the American people.” “It’s important we do unite. Let’s figure out who that individual is, get behind him and get to work for the American people,” Jordan continued.

It has been 17 days since the House has been without a speaker. On October 3rd, Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was voted out in a 216 to 210 tally. His historic removal came as a surprise to many as no one had ever been removed as Speaker of the House. Eight Republicans sided with the Democrats to remove McCarthy from power.

