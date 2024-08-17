7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russian Off Coast  

(Photo via ; USGS)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:42 PM – Saturday, August 17, 2024

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has struck the east coast of Russia prompting a tsunami warning.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre stated that the quake was recorded at a depth of around 32 miles.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimates that it struck at 8:10 p.m. UK time, about 50 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a coastal city with a population estimated to be over 150,000.

According to the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center, the earthquake posed a risk of tsunamis.

The tsunami warning stated that waves “reaching 0.3m-1m” above tide level could occur in certain Russian coastal areas only.

It further stated that any potential tsunami or powerful waves would probably occur between 8.30 and 9 p.m. UK time.

The USGS did note, though, that the effects on potential liquefaction or landslides were probably going to be minimal.

Additionally, they projected a “low likelihood” of earthquake-related deaths.

The earthquake could be felt over 62 miles away from the epicenter, the U.S. government body added.

