Report: King Charles Fires Security Team At Prince Andrew’s Mansion 

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:41 AM – Sunday, August 18, 2024

King Charles has fired the security team stationed at Prince Andrew’s mansion.

According to the Sun, Charles informed the ten-man detail that their contracts at the 31-room Royal Lodge residence would not be renewed in October.

“They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October. It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them,” a palace insider told the outlet. “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?”

Andrews, 64, has lived at the $38 million Royal Lodge, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, since 2004 after he signed a 75-year lease agreement the previous year.

Following the disclosure of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in 2019, Andrew has been threatened with eviction from the royal residence.

Additionally, Us Weekly revealed in May that he has been skipping out on $503,000 in yearly maintenance payments for the property.

Charles had been paying for private security at Andrew’s residence ever since his $3.8 million Met Police protection was taken away when he was stripped of his royal roles by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

To keep his younger brother afloat, the King has been giving him $5.1 million annually.

“It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out,” the insider told the Sun.

In January 2022, while Andrew was in the midst of his sex abuse case in the United States, the Queen had brought her third child to Windsor Castle.

The security layoffs come after the news that Andrew has allegedly refused to move from the larger Royal Lodge to the smaller Frogmore Cottage—the house that his nephew Prince Harry was forced to leave in June 2023.

