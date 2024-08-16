24 State Attorneys General Support Arizona’s Law Requiring Proof Of Citizenship To Vote

Passing storm clouds are seen over the U.S. Supreme Court (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

5:26 PM – Friday, August 16, 2024

A coalition of 24 attorneys general (AG) filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court, supporting an Arizona law requiring U.S. citizenship to vote.

The filing requests the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) for an emergency stay of a federal district court’s injunction against the law.

“The Constitution gives states the power to set voter qualifications, and AZ is leading the charge to ensure ONLY CITIZENS vote in our elections,” The Arizona GOP wrote in an X post. “This case has the potential to prevent non-citizen voting once and for all, which should have been the case all along.”

The brief also follows a Federal district court ruling on an Arizona law which requires citizens to provide proof of citizenship in order to be allowed voting access.

The federal ruling claimed that the Federal National Voter Registration Act preempts the Arizona law, which does not require proof of citizenship in order to vote.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has intentionally flooded our country with illegal aliens. Without proper safeguards, foreign nationals can and will illegally influence elections at the local, state, and national level,” said Texas attorney General Ken Paxton. “The States have a constitutional right and responsibility to ensure that only legal votes from American citizens are counted. I hope the Supreme Court recognizes the urgency of this situation and movies to protect our national elections. Lawmakers in Texas must also make every effort to secure our elections and prevent noncitizens from voting. I urge them in the next legislative session to prioritize election integrity in Texas after millions of illegal aliens entered the state under the Biden-Harris Administration.”

The brief is supported by attorneys general in Texas, Florida, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, and Virginia, along with the original filers of the brief, Kansas and West Virginia.

“There is every reason to believe this problem of non-citizen voting has gotten worse, as the number of aliens in the United States has undeniably grown. One study suggests there were over 11 million illegal aliens in the country in 2019,” The Republican National Committee stated. “Each of those aliens represents another possible opening for voter fraud, for each represents a probability — no matter how small — that they will vote illegally. Add to that the other possible sources of noncitizen voting — such as aliens here legally but who cannot vote or who have overstayed their visas — and the magnitude of the problem becomes clear.”

