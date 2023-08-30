2 Arrested After Child Found At House With More Than A Dozen Dogs Dead

(Photo via; Evesham Township Police)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:03 AM – Wednesday, August 30, 2023

A New Jersey duo was arrested after police discovered their child at their home along with more than a dozen dead dogs.

Rebeccah Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, were arrested on Monday and charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment after police found a nine-year-old kid living at their home surrounded by dozens of dead foster dogs.

The investigation began after Evesham authorities were called after a witness reported seeing malnourished dogs at the home.

Chief Walt Miller of Evesham Township Police spoke in a statement about the state of the home when they entered for the first time.

“There’s dogs in cages,” he said. “Live dogs in cages, dead dogs in cages. Dead animals throughout the house.”

According to investigators, the remains of 30 dead dogs were found, and reported that they think more than 100 other dogs have died in the home.

Along with the remains, 14 other malnourished dogs, cats and rabbits were found as well.

“Behind the home there was also a burial spot where there was a large number of dogs in various levels of decay,” said Miller.

Due to the unhealthy living conditions of the home, a child that was living with the duo was removed by police and is now in the care of New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency.

“It’s definitely concerning having a nine-year-old child living in this home, sleeping in this home, eating in this home,” said Miller.

Reportedly, one of the dogs found was in such terrible condition that it had to be euthanized and nine others are in the animal hospital.

The duo had taken dogs from an animal rescue shelter in exchange for money to foster them but instead they were letting the animals starve and die in their home.

Police say the animal rescue had become suspicious that the dogs it had sent were not being taken care of.

The investigation and the search of the property for more animals is still ongoing.

