2 Americans found dead in Mexico hotel room

OAN’s Noah Herring

12:30 PM – Thursday, June 15, 2023

Two Americans were found dead in their hotel room Tuesday night in Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

The victims were identified as John Heathco, 41, and Abby Lutz, 28. The cause of death was reported as “intoxication by a substance to be determined” with initial reports claiming inhalation of gas, which has been the cause of death for other Americans in Mexico in recent years.

No signs of any kind of violence were found on their bodies during the autopsy.

Authorities reportedly found the two bodies in their room at a Hyatt property called Hotel Rancho Pescadero. They received reports that the two were unconscious at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Americans were pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly being dead in their room for an estimated 11 hours.

“We are truly heartbroken by this terrible tragedy. Our hearts are with the impacted families and loved ones during this unimaginable loss,” Henar Gil, general manager of Rancho Pescadero said in a statement. “Local authorities are still actively investigating the situation, and the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, as always.” “We can confirm there was no evidence of violence related to this situation, and we are not aware of any threat to guests’ safety or wellbeing,” Gil said. “We are working to care for those who have been impacted and we are working closely with authorities as they conduct their investigation to understand the cause of death.”

It is not the first time American tourists have unexpectedly died in their room, as a similar situation occurred last October when three American tourists were found dead in a Mexico City Airbnb last October, from what was reported, they believe that carbon monoxide poisoning was to blame.

After a wellness check was requested on the three in the Airbnb residence, police arrived later to find all three tourists dead with the strong stench of gas in the house.

