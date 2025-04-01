Ghibli effect: ChatGPT usage hits record after rollout of viral feature

By Akash Sriram

April 1, 2025 – 6:55 AM PDT

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) – The frenzy to create Ghibli-style AI art using ChatGPT’s image-generation tool led to a record surge in users for OpenAI’s chatbot last week, straining its servers and temporarily limiting the feature’s usage.

The viral trend saw users from across the globe flood social media with images based on the hand-drawn style of the famed Japanese animation outfit, Studio Ghibli, founded by renowned director Hayao Miyazaki and known for movies such as “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro”.

Average weekly active users breached the 150 million mark for the first time this year, according to data from market research firm Similarweb.

“We added one million users in the last hour,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in an X post on Monday, comparing it with the addition of one million users in five days following ChatGPT’s red-hot launch more than two years ago.

Active users, in-app subscription revenue and app downloads reached an all-time high last week, according to SensorTower data, after the AI company launched updates to its GPT-4o model, enabling advanced image generation capabilities.

Global app downloads and weekly active users on the ChatGPT app grew 11% and 5%, respectively, from the prior week, while in-app purchase revenue increased 6%, the market intelligence firm said.

“It’s super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting,” Altman said last week in response to the viral trend.

LEGAL UNCERTAINTY

The extensive usage of the AI tool for the Ghibli effect has also led to questions about potential copyright violations.

“The legal landscape of AI-generated images mimicking Studio Ghibli’s distinctive style is an uncertain terrain. Copyright law has generally protected only specific expressions rather than artistic styles themselves,” said Evan Brown, partner at law firm Neal & McDevitt.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the data used to train its AI models and the legality surrounding its latest feature.

Studio Ghibli co-founder Miyazaki’s comments from 2016 on AI-generated images resurfaced after the trend blew up last week.

“I am utterly disgusted,” Miyazaki had said after being shown an early render of an AI-generated.

“I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all.”

Reporting by Akash Sriram Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese and Anil D’Silva

