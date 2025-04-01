GM’s first-quarter US auto sales rise nearly 17%

By Reuters

April 1, 2025 – 8:33 AM PDT

Advertisement

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

(Reuters) – General Motors (GM.N) reported an about 17% rise in first-quarter U.S. sales on Tuesday, helped by demand for its pickup trucks and affordable crossover SUVs.

Quarterly sales of GM’s affordable Chevrolet Trax SUV, which is made in South Korea, jumped 57%, signaling that some buyers pulled forward their purchases ahead of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on auto imports kicking in.

Overall sales rose to 693,363 units in the three months to March, from 594,233 units a year earlier.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Advertisements below

Share this post!