Monica Rodriguez takes a look at the real meaning behind “cognitive security” and how the illegitimate government is weaponizing it against American citizens. We take a look at a recent article warning of “doing your own research.” As well as an article from 1977 literally titled, ‘Worldwide Propaganda Network Built by the C.I.A.’



To watch the full show, head over to OAN Live where you can download the OAN Live app to gain access to all our exclusive full-length content.

Share this post!