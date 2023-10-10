Christopher Steele Lawsuit, Who is “Political Figure 1” and Trump’s Prediction

Monica Rodriguez takes a look at news that has been buried in the backpages of the MSM, including a heavily redacted yet very revealing document exposing special treatment of “Political Figure 1.” Plus whose agenda does the latest atrocities committed against civilians in the and an unstable Middle East ultimately serve? And Trump’s latest prediction of what could potentially happen on American soil.



To watch the full show head over to OAN Live where you can download the OAN Live app to gain access to all our exclusive full-length content.