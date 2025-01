In the pilot episode of The Anchormen Show, Matt Gaetz and Dan Ball share their different life paths that lead them to politics and broadcast news, their mutual distrust of the liberal media, and how a beautiful state like California can be run into the ground by the ugliest souls in politics.



