How Many Protests Are Actually Real?

In an eye-opening discussion, Adam Short, CEO of Crowds on Demand, defends the practice of paying people to attend protests, claiming it supports those who share personal beliefs.

However, host Dan Ball challenges this view, arguing that paid protests create a false sense of widespread support and mislead the public.

The heated debate explores the ethics of funding political movements, the influence of corporate money in grassroots activism, and the impact of cancel culture.

While Adam highlights how both conservative and liberal causes use paid participation, Dan remains critical, questioning the authenticity of such protests.

