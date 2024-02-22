Report Reveals CIA Illegally Targeted Trump

OAN’s Pearson Sharp

11:23 AM – Thursday, February 22, 2024

A new report reveals that Obama’s Department of Justice and the CIA were colluding with foreign governments in a conspiracy to overthrow President Trump’s election in 2016. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.



Transcript:

It’s no secret the deep state has it out for President Trump—and they have from the very beginning.

But even today, almost four years later, we’re still learning the incredible extent to which the criminals in Washington have been conspiring against the man who is still the legitimately elected president of the United States—and would be sitting in the oval office, right now, if they hadn’t overthrown the election.

According to a new report from independent journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibi, and Alex Gutentag, the Central Intelligence Agency was directly involved in the coup against Donald Trump’s presidency—before he was even elected.

The report details how the former head of the CIA, the reptile John Brennan, came up with specific targets for members of the world’s intelligence agencies to investigate and, ultimately, sabotage.

With help from the CIA, the US intelligence community identified 26 of President Trump’s associates as potential targets to “bump,” which means to contact and possibly manipulate.

The web of treason spread around the world, with members of the “Five Eyes”—the English-speaking nations of the world, the US, Canada, England, Australia and New Zealand—making contact with Trump’s associates all the way back in March of 2016—months before the election.

This included agents working in the UK, Australia, Italy—even Mossad agents MI6, which allegedly set up wiretapping operations against Trump.

In case it isn’t clear, this report confirms that the CIA was illegally colluding with foreign governments to spy on American citizens and sabotage a presidential campaign.

Which is literally, exactly what they accused President Trump of doing.

I mean you can’t make this up: the CIA and FBI requested foreign governments to help overthrow Trump by lying that Trump was requesting foreign governments to help overthrow Hillary Clinton.

Isn’t that always the way?

They’re guilty of exactly what they accuse you of doing?

In a way it’s helpful, because whenever they accuse someone of something, that tells you what they’re really up to.

Of course, warrantless surveillance of American citizens is illegal—but we already know that’s precisely what was happening, and members of Obama’s regime were responsible for carrying out these illegal operations.

A former lawyer for the FBI, Kevin Clinesmith, was given a slap on the wrist and probation for actually admitting that he falsified information to obtain an illegal wiretap on Trump’s campaign adviser, Carter Page.

This is all established fact now, but you may recall that when we reported it at the time, we were called conspiracy theorists.

Now of course we know from Special Counsel John Durham’s report that the entire Russian Collusion assault on President Trump was fabricated, from top to bottom, by the Obama DOJ and FBI and CIA, and in reality there was never any evidence of wrong doing by President Trump at all.

And every one of the intelligence agencies knew it—Robert Mueller knew it—and they carried on the charade for over two years anyway, all so they could politically assassinate the legitimately elected President of the United States.

Mueller’s own report found that neither Donald Trump, nor anyone in Trump’s campaign—had anything to do with the Russian government or a conspiracy to overturn the 2016 election.

Have any of them, or the malicious media, ever apologized for what they did to the President of the United States?

The new investigative report, citing members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, states that, quote, “If the top-secret documents exist proving these charges, they are potentially proof that multiple US intelligence officials broke laws against spying and election interference.”

This isn’t just a criminal hoax, it’s literally treason.

And with any luck, there’s going to be a reckoning before long.

The House Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government—led by Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan—is already investigating the CIA’s involvement in interfering with the 2016 election.

But it’s worse than that, because this goes all the way to the top—the head honcho himself, Barack Hussein Obama.

Because what all this reveals is that, once again, it wasn’t President Trump who was engaged in insurrection: it was Barack Obama.

Obama, not Trump, knowingly conspired with members of the injustice department to sabotage Donald Trump’s presidency.

Obama gathered a top-level team for a meeting on January 5th, 2017, just fifteen days before Trump took office, with the sole purpose of finding a way to undermine his presidency.

The next day, Obama’s CIA released a declassified document suggesting Russia influenced the 2016 election to help Trump get elected.

A document that Obama, and everyone else involved, knew was fake.

This is the icing on the cake, the cherry on top, the pièce de resistance…

Of course, it was no time at all before someone in that meeting “accidentally” leaked this falsified information to the press—which was their goal from the start.

Nothing they said had to be true—the public just had to suspect that it was, because it was coming from supposedly trustworthy sources in the highest levels of government.

This is what insurrection looks like—Donald Trump has been innocent the whole time, and our corrupt, communist government is persecuting him for crimes they committed. For One America News, I’m Pearson Sharp.

