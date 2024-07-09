Democrats Call for Trump’s Assassination After Supreme Court Win

OAN’s Pearson Sharp

11:52 AM – Tuesday, July 9, 2024

After first calling President Trump a threat to democracy, Democrats are now calling for his execution. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more following the latest Supreme Court ruling.

Transcript:

It feels good to be right, doesn’t it?

Well OAN was right again—and this time the Supreme Court is on our side!

America’s side, that is—because the American people are winning again, thanks to a 6-3 decision from the court that shows President Trump should never have been prosecuted to begin with.

President Trump is immune from official actions taken while in office—now show me anything he did that was unofficial that breaks the law.

Go ahead, I’ll wait.

Nothing—he did nothing that breaks the law, officially or unofficially, and now—like Biden without a child to fondle, the democrats are panicking because their entire phony, illegitimate, sham case against the greatest president we’ve had in the last hundred years is crumbling to pieces.

They know they’re criminals, and they’re behaving like criminals who are afraid they’ll get caught.

Unbelievably, these Democrats are now claiming that when President Trump gets back in the White House, he’s going to go after them.

They’re actually talking about the president using Seal Team 6 to kill anyone who opposes him.

Of course, they’re getting that from the radical leftist judges on the court, like Sonia Sotomayor, who literally suggested Trump could use the Navy Seals to assassinate his political rivals.

Trump has never said that—but you know who has?

The democrats!

After Soto-major-idiot posted that, the Democrats immediately started calling for Yosef Biden to order a team of commandos to literally kill President Donald Trump.

So you have the same people who accuse Trump of being a threat to democracy, actually demanding that Joe Biden kill Trump.

But that’s all they have!

Threats of violence.

Because like Biden after a speech, Democrats just don’t know where to go next.

One “journalist” over at The Nation, Elie Mystal, suggested Trump’s assassination would be the “funniest thing ever,” and this champ over at BBC actually said that if he were Biden, he would “hurry up and have Trump murdered, because he’s a threat to America’s security.”

It’s funny how the people calling for someone to be murdered are, in the same breath, talking about making America safer.

As usual, the Democrats are accusing conservatives of doing exactly what they’re doing themselves.

Is it any surprise though, when the diversity hires on the supreme court are basically feeding people these lines?

And then you have degenerate pieces of troglodytic filth like this thing, demanding that Biden blow Trump up.

“Joe, you now have the right, to take that bitch Trump out, take him out Joe. If he was Hitler and this was 1940 you’d take him out. Well he is Hitler, and this is 1940, take him the fuck out. Blow him up. Blow him up, or they’ll blow us up. Facts.”

What a lovely creature that is.

Or how about this soulless scumsucking knuckledragger:

“I think that Joe Biden should officially have Donald Trump killed off…”

“Take the official stance, and just shoot Donald Trump. Right there on 5th street. The Supreme Court said you could!”

Remember, this is the party of tolerance—that calls for everyone they disagree with to be murdered.

Right there on 5th street.

If it’s not blatantly clear, the Democrats want Trump dead—which is also why they’ve been trying to remove his secret service protection for months now.

This is madness—this isn’t democracy, it’s a Stalinist regime ready to murder any opposition, and they have the smooth brained proletariat zombies on their side.

But it doesn’t matter, because the Democrats attack is blowing up in their faces like Biden’s diaper after he dukes his dungarees.

The supreme court did its job, and stopped their illegal lawfare dead in its tracks.

One of the smartest men in America—and a man the Democrats love to say nasty, racist things about—is Clarence Thomas: and he’s calling their whole operation into question.

Thomas pointed out that “No former President has faced criminal prosecution for his acts while in office in the more than 200 years since the founding of our country.”

And he’s right–but here’s where it gets interesting, because as many have already pointed out, the Democrats’ attack dog, special counsel Jack Smith, has no legitimacy.

And Thomas made the same argument, saying that only someone duly authorized by the American people should be investigating Trump, and that not only does Jack Smith have no authority, but he may have been illegally appointed.

Thomas specifically said he doubted Jack’s position was ever “established by law,” as required by the Constitution, which raises the possibility that everything the Democrats are doing is null and void.

The whole thing could be thrown out.

And it should, as we all know.

The Democrats know this too, and like Hunter when his crack runs out, they’re getting pretty nervous.

This is lawfare, this is criminal, and it’s aimed at destroying our nation.

If Republicans—if the American people—have any hope of taking back our country, this charade against President Trump needs to be shut down, immediately… and the usurper Joe Biden should be thrown in jail.

Without his secret service detail. For One America News, I’m Pearson Sharp.

