Biden White House Caught Censoring Conservative Media

OAN Staff Pearson Sharp

2:39 PM – Friday, January 24, 2025

The Biden regime has been exposed over its role in colluding with tech giants like Facebook to censor conservative users online. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.



Transcript:

In a surprise to absolutely no one, it turns out that Big Tech has, in fact, been hardcore censoring conservatives over the last few years.

If that’s shocking, then you obviously haven’t been paying attention.

We just heard straight from the horse’s mouth that Facebook was complicit in one of the largest censorship campaigns in modern history—specifically targeting conservative online.

Mark Zuckerberg: “Governments and legacy media have pushed to censor more and more.”

That includes us here at One America News—where we had our entire channel banned from Facebook.

It’s hard to overstate how significant this is.

Mark Zuckerberg just came out and admitted what we’ve known all along—what we’ve been reporting the whole time, and what they were calling us conspiracy theorists for—on Facebook!

That is, that the federal government—members of Joe Biden’s regime—were 100% collaborating with Big Tech with the goal of silencing anyone who challenged their agenda, including OAN.

Mark Zuckerberg: “So by dialing them back, we’re going to dramatically reduce the amount of censorship on our platforms.”

So, to reiterate, the guy who said that Facebook is not suppressing free speech… now says that Facebook will stop suppressing free speech.

Can they both be true?

Who knows, but the takeaway is that independent networks like One America News have been, and are currently being censored by our radical government and Big Tech.

This doesn’t just affect us here at OAN—this is a problem for everyone, everywhere, and I’ll tell you why.

Since Trump’s first term, going back to 2018, Facebook has erased 93 percent of traffic to top conservative outlets—places like Gateway Pundit, Breitbart, the Daily Caller—and One America News.

That means almost all of the so-called “news” that Facebook users were seeing—what people were using to shape their opinions and form their views—were pushed entirely by radical leftwing propagandists.

And when one side completely dominates the narrative, and they’re the only ones allowed to tell their story, what effect do you think that’s going to have on the country?

In August of 2024, Mark Zuckerberg admitted, to Congress, that he was pressured by Joe Biden’s government to censor stories about the China virus, and the 2020 election.

What he said confirms an investigation by Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, which found the same thing.

Mark Zuckerberg: “And that’s why it’s been so difficult over the past four years when even the US government has pushed for censorship by going after us and other American companies.”

Now, like Jim Jordan, I applaud Facebook’s new efforts to promote free speech—but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Facebook is just one of many, and OAN has been censored on all of them—which means all of these companies are guilty of depriving Americans of their freedom of the press.

Now you may argue they’re private companies, they can do what they want—and that would be true, except, they are censoring Americans because the government is forcing them to.

In December, Jim Jordan’s House Committee released a 17-thousand page report exposing how the federal government has been weaponized against the American people.

Turns out, the Biden White House forced Facebook to cover up posts about the China Virus, about the toxic vaccines, and about the election being stolen—all stories One America News covered extensively.

We also know the FBI demanded that Facebook censor stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop—which they *knew were true.

Imagine how the election—how our nation—could have turned out if those stories weren’t being actively censored by our government—if people could have seen the reporting on One America News.

That takes us to our good friends over at the G-E-C—one of Biden’s leading weapons in the censorship war, the Global Engagement Center.

It’s so bad, Elon Musk called it the “worst offender in US government censorship & media manipulation”—and they had us on their list of targets.

Now I’m happy to report that since Trump was elected, the GEC has officially been abolished—and replaced with another office that will do the exact same thing.

There’s a bed of snakes buried in Washington and Trump, Elon, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are going to have their hands full weeding out these traitorous vermin.

And we can’t forget to mention the other government contractor that appears to have been paid to take down One America News—Reuters.

That’s right—the so-called “news” agency millions around the world turn to for “unbiased coverage,” receives $145 million dollars from the Department of Defense.

It’s easy money if you just push government propaganda.

And, if you’ll recall, Reuters also happens to be the same “news” agency that published the two misleading and factually incorrect articles about OAN in October of 2021, which lead to AT&T dropping our network a few months later.

So at what point can we all just admit that the US government is actively engaged in trying to destroy One America News, and cover up the truth about their crimes against the American people?

I think today is that day.

Because today, after decades of abuse and lies, Americans aren’t just ready for the truth, they’re ready for One America News.

Speaking for the free press, and for One America News, I’m Pearson Sharp.

