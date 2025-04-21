White House Taps Crypto: Gala Games Makes History

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:56 PM – Monday, April 21, 2025
Crypto, kids, and the Commander-in-Chief—all in one Easter basket. Alicia Summer’s guest today is Eric Schiermeyer, tech titan and co-founder of Myspace, who also helped bring us Farmville and Words With Friends. Now he’s making headlines in the blockchain world—his company, Gala Games, just became the first crypto company to partner with the White House for the Easter Egg Roll. After sharing Easter Monday breakfast with President Trump and the First Lady, Eric joins us with the inside scoop on digital assets, decentralization, and how the Biden and Trump administrations stack up when it comes to crypto.