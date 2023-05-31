WH announces new military aid for Ukraine

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:20 PM – Wednesday, May 31, 2023
The White House announces another round of aid for Ukraine. Today National Security Spokesman John Kirby affirmed Russia has continued to wage a brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine. He claimed that in just the month of May Russia launched 17 different air assaults against Kyiv and in response the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine to help defend themselves. Kirby said the upcoming package includes up to 300-million dollars of air defense systems ammunition and other equipment.
