Tucker Carlson Blows Off NYT Reporter

OAN Staff

3:59 PM – Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Tucker Carlson shares a text exchange he had with a New York Times reporter, targeting him for so-called “campaign misinformation”. Today, Carlson posted the brief conversation with the reporter. The Reporter asked for comment on a piece The Times is writing about political commentators’ discussions about the upcoming election on YouTube. The reporter highlights that they are relying on information provided by left-wing advocacy group Media Matters.

This is similar to a situation here at One America News when in 2021, a New York Times reporter harassed current and former employees in connection with a hit piece The Times was running. Now, nearly four years later, One America News remains demonetized on YouTube over similar attacks from left-wing media.

Share this post!