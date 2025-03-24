Trump Vows To Pardon Devon Archer, Ex-Business Partner Of Hunter Biden

(L-Top) U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a roundtable with faith leaders at Christ Chapel on October 23, 2024 in Zebulon, Georgia. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, attends a Hanukkah holiday reception. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:15 PM – Monday, March 24, 2025

Devon Archer, an impeachment witness and the ex-business partner of former first son Hunter Biden, was singled out by the Biden family, according to President Donald Trump — who has now vowed to pardon him.

The president vowed to pardon Archer at a meeting at the NCAA wrestling championships, which were held in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Tony Bobulinski, an impeachment witness and other former business partner of Hunter Biden, was who purportedly set up the meeting.

“He’s getting a full pardon,” Trump told Devine on Sunday. “He was screwed by the Bidens. They destroyed him like they tried to destroy a lot of people.”

Trump highlighted how Archer turned out to be an “anti-Biden person” — since he exposed part of the Biden family’s foreign corruption scandal by his testimony to House Republican committees leading the impeachment probe into the former Democrat president.

After years of being close to the first son, Archer became one of the most important witnesses in the impeachment investigation involving Hunter’s father — Joe Biden.

In 2023, Archer testified to the House Oversight Committee that he saw Hunter in person, or over the phone, personally present his presidential father to a number of international business associates — such as a Chinese fund manager, a Russian tycoon, and executives from Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

However, Archer was found guilty in 2018 in a federal court in Manhattan of securities fraud and conspiracy to conduct securities fraud as a participant in a tribal bonds scheme.

Jason Galanis, another defendant in the case, would later testify before the House Oversight Committee that he and Archer had set up the fraudulent scheme to raise money for a hedge fund with Hunter, a company his father was scheduled to join during his vice presidential term.

Nevertheless, despite evidence gathered by FBI and Security and Exchange Commission officers demonstrating a relationship with the Burnham corporation at the heart of the purported fraud, the Biden son dodged any examination for his involvement in proximity to the scheme.

A district court previously overturned Archer’s conviction due to a lack of evidence. However, he received a one-year prison sentence in 2022 after the verdict was upheld on appeal. Archer was also given a resentencing after contesting that ruling, and it is set for later this year.

“I want to extend my deepest thanks to President Trump,” Archer said to Devine. “I am grateful to the president for recognizing that I was the victim of a convoluted lawfare effort intended to destroy and silence me.” “Like so many people, my life was devastated by the Biden family’s selfish disregard for the truth and for the peace of mind and happiness of others. The Bidens talk about justice, but they don’t mean it,” he continued. “I am grateful that the American people are now well aware of this reality.”

