Trump Barred from Colorado Ballot: Legal Battle Ensues

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:00 PM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Colorado’s Democrat Supreme Court rules that Donald Trump, Biden’s biggest political challenger, engaged in insurrection on January 6th. Despite never being convicted of insurrection, he is thus disqualified from running for office in the state, blocking Americans from voting for him. Trump, currently leading Biden in the polls, vows to fight, as he has in all the legal cases attempting to take him down. To weigh in is David Pivtorak, attorney, and legal commentator.