Toolkit Helping Parents Navigate ‘Gender Ideology’

OAN’s Stella Escobedo
12:53 PM – Friday, June 21, 2024

A new toolkit is now available for parents who are navigating “gender ideology” conversations being pushed in schools. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Natalya Murakhver, co-founder of Restore Childhood, the organization that launched the toolkit.

