Three Weeks After Deadly Maui Wildfire: Survivors Seek Answers

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:56 PM – Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Three weeks since the deadliest modern U.S. wildfire began in Maui’s Lahaina. Hawaiian Electric recently responded to Maui county’s lawsuit, admitting power lines sparked the first fire in Maui, but not the second fire in Lahaina that has killed 115 officially and destroyed 2,000 structures. The utility suggests the Lahaina fire is partly Maui county’s responsibility, blaming the firefighters. As the dispute over liability and investigations are ongoing, survivors are still grappling with moving forward. One of those survivors is Kathleen Baniqued who’s family lost their home. She joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.
Advertisement