The Man Who Won Trump’s Signed Golden Sneakers And The Lies Told About Him

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:51 PM – Thursday, February 22, 2024
Get ready to meet the man behind the headlines. He snagged Trump’s golden ‘Never Surrender’ high tops, signed by the former president, for a $9,000 bid at Philadelphia’s ‘Sneaker Con’ last weekend. He says overnight, the mainstream media painted him as a Russian oligarch. But he’s actually a Ukrainian refugee and a U.S. Army veteran. He’s also the CEO of ‘Luxury Bazaar’ – a luxury watch dealing company. Roman Sharf joins OAN’s Alicia Summers with a look behind the curtains.