Texas Takes Stand Against BlackRock

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:24 PM – Wednesday, March 20, 2024
In a bold move, the state of Texas has opted to sever ties with financial behemoth BlackRock, alleging the company’s actions are detrimental to the state’s vital oil and gas industry. This decision, stemming from a recent state law, reflects Texas’ commitment to safeguarding its economic interests, particularly those tied to energy, while also igniting a broader debate on the role of financial institutions in shaping industry practices. Jason Isaac, CEO and founder of the American Energy Institute and former Texas representative, joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.