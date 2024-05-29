San Diego Border Overrun By Illegal Immigrants From China

OAN’s Stella Escobedo

1:57 PM – Wednesday, May 29, 2024

San Diego is currently the busiest corridor for illegal border crossings , according to the CBP.

From October to April, more than 27,000 illegals entered through the San Diego sector.

And while most of the border sees illegal immigrants from countries like Mexico and Venezuela, the area near San Diego attracts illegals from around the world, including many from China. One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with the mayor of Vista, John Franklin.

Share this post!