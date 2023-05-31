Pence To Launch Presidential Bid Next Week

OAN’s Stella Escobado
6:10 PM – Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Mike Pence is planning to enter the 2024 presidential race next week. Reports say the former vice president will launch his campaign next Wednesday with a rally in Des Moines, Iowa. Pence has been laying the groundwork for his campaign with frequent visits to early primary voting states. He would join several other candidates vying for the Republican nomination including front-runner 45th President Trump. Following his launch, Pence plans to participate in several events in Iowa including a CNN townhall.
