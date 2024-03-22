Meta falsely associates CA school board president with child sex abuse

OAN’s Stella Escobedo
5:22 PM – Friday, March 22, 2024

Chino Valley Unified School Board’s President Sonja Shaw who is fighting for parental rights is being assaulted by the left for standing up for parents.  Shaw joined One America’s Stella Escobedo to discuss how she says  Meta is making the attacks personal. 

