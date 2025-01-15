Media Accused Of Politicizing California Wildfires As Lawmakers Face Backlash Over Disaster Relief Tie-Ins

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:22 PM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Left-wing media has been accused of exploiting California wildfires to push a climate change agenda, with a Media Research Center video claiming to expose misleading narratives from liberal outlets politicizing the tragedy. MRC analyst Bill D’Agostino joins Alicia Summers to highlight these claims and discusses their impact on public understanding. Meanwhile, California lawmakers faced backlash after attempting to tie $50 million in wildfire disaster relief to “Trump-proofing” measures, such as legal challenges and migrant services. Following public and Republican criticism, Democrats separated the disaster aid into its own bill, with budget hearings scheduled later this month.