Markets Bounce Back, Inflation Cools, But Consumer Sentiment Takes A Hit – Why?

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
1:20 PM – Friday, March 14, 2025
The markets bounced back today after a rough week, with investors feeling relieved due to optimism that a government shutdown won’t happen, progress in Ukraine-Russia peace talks, and signs that inflation is cooling, despite tariffs. However, inflation concerns still linger, which impacted consumer sentiment today. Despite inflation cooling, egg prices falling, mortgage rates dropping, and gas prices down, consumer confidence took a hit because of market volatility and tariff uncertainty. But there may be overlooked offsets, like potential DOGE savings, reduced taxes on Social Security benefits, and the extension of current tax laws. Eddie Gifford, Wealth Advisor at TACTIVE joins Alicia Summers to discuss how these factors could affect our outlook moving forward and the potential offsets that aren’t getting enough attention.