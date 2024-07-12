Loudermilk Says Most Democrat J6 Panel Evidence Was Hearsay

OAN Staff John Hines
2:48 PM – Friday, July 12, 2024

In the second part of an exclusive interview, House Administration Subcommittee on JANUARY 6th chairman Barry Loudermilk says that key witnesses in the democrats select committee’s hearing on J6 presented hearsay testimony or testimony based on what others had told them. One Americas John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

