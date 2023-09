OAN’s Stella Escobedo

2:37 PM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Los Angeles Unified School District is facing a lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as some employees still remain on unpaid leave status.

Recently, oral arguments in the 9th Circuit Court of appeals were heard.

One America’s Stella Escobedo spoke with Leslie Manookian, the president and founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund.

Advertisement