Job Report In September Sparks Fed Rate Hike Speculation

OAN’s Alicia Summers
12:50 PM – Friday, October 6, 2023
The jobs report for September shows that we added 336,000 jobs, which is above expectations of 170,000. Unemployment remained at 3.8%, which is higher than expected. The Fed paused its interest rate hikes last month, but with these better-than-expected job numbers, more rate hikes may be on the way in an effort to lower inflation. Rates are already the highest they’ve been in over two decades, making buying a home unaffordable for most Americans. To discuss this further, Tony Drake with Drake and Associates joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.
