Job Market Rebounds While Mortgage Rates Defy Fed Cuts – What’s Driving The Trends?

OAN Staff Alicia Summers

1:41 PM – Thursday, November 21, 2024

Job growth appears to have bounced back in November, with unemployment claims dropping to a seven-month low. The Labor Department reported 213,000 jobless claims for the week, 6,000 fewer than the previous week, exceeding economists’ expectations and reflecting a labor market that remains steady and healthy.

To discuss this further, Ted Thatcher, president of Bright Lake Wealth Management, joins Alicia Summers. After a challenging October, where unemployment claims spiked due to hurricanes, Thatcher will address whether this rebound signals renewed employer confidence, often dubbed the “Trump bump,” or if it’s too soon to make that call.

Additionally, with the Fed cutting interest rates, many expected mortgage rates to decline, but they haven’t. Is this tied to inflation concerns surrounding Trump’s policy proposals, which some argue have driven up benchmark Treasury bond yields, influencing mortgage costs? Thatcher shares his insights.

Share this post!