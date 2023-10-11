Jewish News Syndicate CEO Discusses Israel’s War And The U.S. Response

OAN’s Alicia Summers
4:30 PM – Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Israel expected to launch ground assault: “What will Joe Biden say two weeks from now when the death tolls inside Gaza are growing and people are calling Israel’s actions a humanitarian crisis a violation of international law? Will Joe Biden have Israel’s back then to allow Israel to finish the job and completely dismantle Hams?” said Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief of Jewish News Syndicate in speaking with OAN’s Alicia Summers.
Advertisement