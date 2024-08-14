Inflation Slows, But Americans Still Struggling

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:11 PM – Wednesday, August 14, 2024
CPI Data Is Out: Inflation rose 2.9% over the past year, signaling that price increases are slowing down. The Fed may cut rates in mid-September, but hold the champagne, despite the slowdown, most Americans still feel the pinch. A recent survey found they believe $186,000 a year is needed to feel comfortable. Meanwhile, credit card debt has hit a record high. Since the Biden-Harris administration took office, prices have jumped nearly 20%, and inflation-adjusted wages haven’t kept up. We’re waiting on Kamala Harris’ economic policy. She’s promised to lower prices and tackle price gouging if elected after nearly four years in power. Joining Alicia Summers is Mindy McIntosh, Founder & CEO of McIntosh & Associates.