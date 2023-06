OAN’s Alicia Summers

4:13 PM – Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Inflation cools to 4%, that’s the lowest in 2 years, but it’s still well above the pre-pandemic average and the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

Consumer prices ease, but underlying pressures persist.

President of Johnson Wealth & Income Management, Matthew Johnson joins OAN’s Alicia Summers with more.

