Female University Athletes File Lawsuit Against NCAA Over Transgender Policy

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:45 PM -Friday, March 15, 2024
The first-of-its-kind lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Georgia on Thursday, alleges that the NCAA has ‘imposed a radical anti-woman agenda’ and ‘reinterpreted Title IX to define women by testosterone levels.’ ‘Courage begets courage. The NCAA might be able to silence one of us, but they can’t silence all of us,’ said college athlete Ainsley Erzen. Erzen is a track athlete and soccer player for the University of Arkansas and is one of the plaintiffs, alongside swimmer Riley Gaines, suing the NCAA for letting transgender athletes compete against them and use female locker rooms. Erzen joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to tell her story.