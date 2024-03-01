Federal Funding Concerns in Immigration Sheltering

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:39 PM – Friday, March 1, 2024
Republican lawmaker Rep. Lance Gooden of Texas is spotlighting federal funding loopholes concerning illegal immigration. This week, he raised questions about the vetting process of federally funded NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) sheltering immigrants, focusing on Covenant House in New York. He cited Border Patrol documents suggesting that Covenant House aided the accused killer of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley by sponsoring him when he entered the country illegally in 2022. Covenant House denies sponsoring the illegal immigrant and suspected killer. Michael Hichborn, President of the Lepanto Institute, an organization that defends the Catholic Church against external political attacks through research and education joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.