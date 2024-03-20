Fed Holds Interest Rates Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

OAN’s Alicia Summers
2:48 PM – Wednesday, March 20, 2024
The Federal Reserve decided to hold interest rates steady today, continuing its ongoing effort to bring inflation down. This follows an uptick in inflation for February, suggesting challenges in combating high prices. While inflation has decreased from its peak of 9.1%, it remains above the Fed’s target rate of 2%. So, interest rates will stay at the current level for now between 5.25% and 5.5% the highest since 2001. President of Arbor Financial, Jeffrey Small, joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss.