Europe’s Virtue Signal? Boycotting American Brands Over Trump’s Trade Agenda

OAN’s Alicia Summers
7:58 AM – Tuesday, May 6, 2025
A new European Central Bank survey is flashing a warning sign for American brands overseas. Levi’s, Harley-Davidson, Tesla, and McDonald’s are suddenly out of fashion—not because of price hikes, but politics. European consumers are turning away from American goods in protest of President Trump’s America First trade policies and tariffs. So what does this mean for U.S. companies trying to operate globally? Joining Alicia Summers to discuss is Jeff Parker, CEO of ParkerVision—a U.S. software and tech company with deep experience in international trade and partnerships.