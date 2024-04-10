EPA Announces National Drinking Water Standard For ‘Forever Chemicals’

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

4:24 PM – Wednesday, April 10, 2024

The Environmental Protection Agency issued the nation’s first-ever standard to protect communities from being exposed to drinking water contaminated with PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.” Officials announced the final standard in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Wednesday. In 2017, it was discovered that Chemours Fayetteville Works Facility had been dumping PFAS into the Cape Fear River for decades, which is the drinking water source for hundreds of thousands of residents and surrounding communities. EPA officials said the initiative is estimated to reduce exposure to 100 million people and prevent thousands of deaths. One America’s Taylor Tinsley has more on the “forever chemicals” and its impact.

